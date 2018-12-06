Ikpeazu commends federal establishments for fast tracking transformation in Abia

Ikpeazu gave the commendation in Umuahia during an end-of-year party organised by the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Abia.

Governor Okezie lkpeazu of Abia on Wednesday commended the federal establishments in Abia for fast tracking socioeconomic transformation in the state.

Ikpeazu gave the commendation in Umuahia during an end-of-year party organised by the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Abia.

The governor, through his deputy, Ude Oko-Chuku, said that the partnership between Abia government and federal establishments in Abia had contributed to development in the state.

According to him, the government has so far enjoyed very good working relationship with the various federal establishments operating in the state, stressing that they have added value to efforts of his administration.

He said the 2019 general elections had made it pertinent for all stakeholders to assist in overcoming factors that might heat up the polity and breach public peace.

Ikpeazu urged the agencies to implement programmes that would promote the attainment of credible, free and fair elections in the state.

Earlier, Buchi Ojei, chairperson of the association described the event as a great day set aside for members of the association to review their activities in the outgoing year.

Ojei thanked the state government for its friendly and supportive disposition towards federal establishments in the state.

On her part, secretary of the association, Edna Nkoro, commended the efforts of the state government at transforming the state into what she called “Investors’ Haven”.

Nkoro also thanked the government for creating a conducive environment for federal establishments to peacefully carry out their responsibilities in the state.