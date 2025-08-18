Ikpeazu celebrates Nezianya on Agbalanze title

Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has celebrated a retired Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Tony Nezianya, on his Agbalanze title.

Dr. Ikpeazu made the assertion on Sunday at the end of initiation of Nezianya into the Agbalanze Society of Onitsha Ado in Anambra State.

The initiation ceremonies, which began on Thursday, ended on Sunday with a thanksgiving service.

Nezianya, who now bears the traditional title: Ozomma, is the current Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Ikpeazu, a traditional title holder, said that Africa’s civilisation existed long before Western civilisation and was unique.

He said that the Ozo title was indigenous to the people of South East, adding that in Onitsha, the holder was purified and performed priestly functions.

He said: “An ‘Ozo’ title holder is a purified being who speaks truth.

“He is in the class of people who can be relied upon for being truthful, for standing for justice and equity at all times.

“I congratulate Tony on his admission into the Agbalanze Society.

“He is mature in age and exposure.

“He is a retired senior civil servant.

“This is a call to duty.”

Ikpeazu, who is a leader in Our Saviour’s Church, Umudei, Umuosuma Village, Onitsha, said that the tradition was rooted in divinity and that Nezianya’s membership of Agbalanze Society was not a rejection of Christian values.

“It is a rich heritage that we have sustained for ages, which has nothing to do with the West and the so-called civilisation, which really means nothing,” he said.

He gave insight into the Agbalanze Society initiative processes.

He said that it began with notification of the family of the inductee about the initiation, after payment of entitlements to various groups, including Ozo title holders, women, and youths.

According to Ikpeazu, this first stage is called Ibu Ego ceremony.

He said that the next stage was the Ina Obibi ceremony during which the inductee confessed any sins and pledged to be truthful and to protect the oppressed, widows, and orphans.

He added: “After this, the person being initiated will take a name, and his wife, too, will take a name.

“Then, he will be let out of the holy ground into the arena where there will be a dance.

“His wife and children will come and embrace him.

“The last stage is the Ikpo Ifejioku Iru, the first priestly function of the person initiated.

“If his father is dead, a goat is killed and his staff of office will be anointed with a sprinkling of blood.”

