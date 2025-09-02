Ikpea pledges support for grassroots sports at Wonderland Summer Coaching 

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has called for greater support for grassroots sports in the country.

The National Chairman of the NFSC gave this charge at the final of the Wonderland Summer Sports Coaching held in Abesan Estate, Lagos State.

Ikpea blamed the dwindling fortunes of Nigeria sports on neglect of grassroots sports, calling for more funding for grassroots sports by the government and corporate bodies.

He said: “We need to replace our ageing athletes with new ones and the only we can achieve this is to organise more programmes that will keep our teenagers and youths busy.

“Programmes like this allow our children to showcase their talents and also take them away from the streets.”

Ikpea, who is one of the house owners of the event through his organisation: Dynamic Talents, commended the participants for completing the programme, while urging them to remain steadfast and committed to their sporting dream.

He made cash donation to the participants and officials at the competition.

In some of the events decided, Korede Usman of Yellow House took the Gold Medal in the 200 metres ahead of Fortune Edo of Green House and Daniel Ogunsanwo of Yellow House.

The girls version was won by defending champion Anjola Amusat of Blue House who took her third straight title in the event.

Yellow House duo of Fiyin Igbasan and Adeyemo Tunmise finished second and third respectively.

Folarin Olalekan of Yellow House beat his brother, Anthony Olalekan, of Green House to claim gold in picking the ball, with Green House AbdulRahman Adeleye picking the bronze.

Anthony picked gold in the 75 metres boys ahead of Folahan Adewale.

Goodluck Mustapha of Green House took gold in Basketball Shooting contest, leaving Tunmise Adeyemo and Fiyin Igbasan sharing the silver, while Rachael Iyere of Blue House settled for third.

Green House won the match past ahead of Yellow House and Blue House.

AbdulRahman Adeleye won the Football Shooting contest.

Second spot went to Jesse Azeta, while Anthony Olalekan picked third.

The Proprietress of Icclaim Schools, Ayobo, Deaconess Sarah Ojo, appealed to parents to support their children in their sporting engagements.

Ojo revealed that sport goes a long way in building a healthy nation.

The Coordinator of the event and CEO of Wonderland Events said the summer sports, which started four years ago, provided kids around Abesan Estate and the environment the opportunity to showcase their talents.

She said: “We are grateful to our Patrons: Rev. Samuel Ikpea of Green House, Engr. Musa Kida of Yellow House, and Prince Adeyemi Akinyele of Blue House for their support.

All the participants went home with Certificates of Participation, training bonus, and special gifts.

