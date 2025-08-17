Ikpea wins Edo Central Senatorial District by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr. Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of Edo Central Senatorial District by-election conducted on August 16, 2025.

The Returning Officer of INEC, Prof. Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, announced the result in the early hours of Sunday at the official collation Centre in Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government of Edo State.

Dr. Ikpea secured a total of 105,129 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Joe Okojie, who polled 15,146 votes.

Addressing the media shortly after being declared the winner, the Senator-elect thanked God for his victory and the people of Edo Central Senatorial District, who made his victory a reality.

Ikpea expressed heartfelt appreciation to the electorate for their overwhelming support, noting that their votes were not just for him, but an expression of trust in Governor Monday Okpebholo and the APC’s developmental agenda for Edo State.

He described Okpebholo as a visionary leader, whose unwavering commitment to grassroots governance and party unity contributed significantly to the electoral success.

He also lauded the APC leadership and the by-election campaign council for their coordination, discipline, and tireless efforts.

The senator-elect promised to prioritise legislation and interventions in infrastructure, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and strengthening traditional institutions in the district.

