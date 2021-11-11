Ikoyi Collapsed Building: More bodies recovered, identification continues

The Lagos State Government says two more bodies have been recovered, bringing to 45 the number of death from the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

He said that operation at the site of the collapsed building had continued.

Omotoso also said that vehicular movement around the site had been smooth, following the reopening of the road.

According to him, the identification of bodies of the victims of the incident has continued at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

He said: “So, far, 32 families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families.

“A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.”

Omotoso said that contrary to speculations, no directive had been given for the demolition of the two high-rise buildings standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building an Ikoyi.

He said that the Panel of Inquiry instituted to establish issues surrounding the collapse of the building had continued to sit and an integrity test was yet to be conducted on the buildings.

The Commissioner said that it was, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings would be demolished.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the high-rise block of luxury flats under construction at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, had collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing the developer, Femi Osibona, and 44 others.