Ikorodu-Itoikin Road: FG threatens to arrest contractor 

The Federal Government has instructed the contractor handling the Ikorodu-Itoikin Road to return to the site within 24 hours or face arrest.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, issued the directive during a tour of the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road linking Itoikin on Thursday.

Umahi gave the contractor 24 hours to return, warning of consequences for breaching the contractual agreement.

He said: “This Ikorodu-Itoikin Road is 34 kilometres long.

“I cannot recall how long the contractor has been on the project, but we’ve faced funding challenges.

“With the little funding we have, the contractor claims to have used it for palliative work, but we disagree with the extent of the work done.

“The funds must be returned to active construction.

“The contractor has demobilised from the site, which is a breach of contract.

“We are giving him 24 hours to return.

“We’ve secured good funding, and the President (Bola Tinubu) is keen to complete this road.

“What the contractor is doing is unacceptable.”

The Minister explained that the contractor was instructed to remove existing asphalt and increase the road level by 20cm of laterite.

“However, the contractor has destroyed the sub-base and weakened the road’s CPR,” he said.

Umahi warned that no controller would be permitted to allow contractors to remove existing asphalt in the future.

He said: “We simply need to improve the asphalt at the pavement level.

“If it’s damaged, we mill it and overlay it.”

Umahi further directed the contractor to immediately remobilise to the site.

He noted that the road lacked shoulders, which would now be constructed using continuous reinforced concrete on both sides, 1.5 metres each.

The carriageway will remain 7.3 metres wide, with a binder course of 60mm and a wearing course of 40mm, he added.

“The road is stable, but the pavement has deteriorated,” the Minister said.

