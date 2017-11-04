Ikorodu indigenes revive ‘Asa’ cultural festival

Indigenes of Ikorodu in Lagos State on Saturday revived the “Asa Traditional Festival” to promote tourism and culture of the people of the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Asa, also known as Agere in other Nigerian cultures, is a traditional festival of man walking on long stilt to entertain the public.

At an elaborate ceremony attended by many traditional rulers and community leaders in Ikorodu area, the revival of Asa also featured the launch of “Asa Arokolo”, a book on the festival, published by Ikorodu Division Rebirth Foundation.

Sanai Agunbiade, Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, who initiated rebirth of the festival, said it would be an annual celebration in all the six divisions of the area.

Agunbiade said: “We have revived this culture in the six divisions of Ikorodu and we hope it continues.

“Just like Eyo festival is celebrated on Lagos Island, we want to be celebrating this too in our community annually.”

Speaking at the festival, Adebimpe Akinshola, the Lagos State Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, who represented Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, lauded the initiative.

Akinshola said Asa was a popular cultural heritage in Ikorodu which had been long forgotten.

“As an indigene of Ikorodu, I have known Asa during my childhood days but suddenly it faded away,” Akinshola said.

Chief Olumayowa Johnson, who represented Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, traced the Asa culture to Ile-Ife and commended Ikorodu Indigenes for reviving it.

Also speaking, the Ikorodu monarch, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, commended the Lagos lawmaker for spearheading the revival of the festival.

“We appreciate this and we are happy this is happening in our town. Henceforth, we will continue to celebrate this festival,” the Ayangburen of Ikorodu said.

NAN.