Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian group known for recreating movie scenes and music videos, have paid an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In honour of the late actor, Ikorodu Bois decided to remake scenes from his popular superhero movie: “Black Panther.”

The youngsters played the roles of Black Panther (T’Challa), M’Baku, Nakia, Shuri, T’Chaka and many others.