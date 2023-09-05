Ikogosi Warm Spring set to accommodate revellers after facelift

Glocient Hospitality, owners of Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Tuesday said that the tourist site is set to accommodate revellers after a nine-month facelift.

Marketing Manager, Oyindamola Fashogbon-Ibironke, of Glocient Hospitality, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the ongoing AKWAABA Africa Travel and Tourism Market, in Lagos.

According to her, the facelift was necessitated by the quest to transform the resort to the best eco-friendly site in Nigeria.

She said over 70 rooms were ready for visitors, and plans were still underway to put up over 100 more rooms.

She urged intending tourists to visit the tourist destination and explore the splendour of cold and warm confluence.

“We are set to receive visitors now. We began the facelift for the resort in December 2022, it’s been a nine-month journey and we have put in place additional fun activities at the resort.

“Now we have begun to receive visitors to enjoy hiking, camping, picnicking, hill biking and spring tours.

“Also, we can now accommodate visitors for retreats, weddings, conventions, parties and more.

“There is an amphitheatre, where cultural performances in dance, music, plays and films are showcased seasonally.

“We have an aqua-thermal pool, supplied by water springs,” she said.

Fashogbon-Ibironke, who noted that there is currently a price slash in the rooms rate, urged Nigerians to visit the destination to unwind.