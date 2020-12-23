Real Madrid has announced that Iker Casillas has joined the Real Madrid Foundation as assistant to the general director.

“Casillas is a Real Madrid legend who represents the values of our club and is the best goalkeeper in our history,” the Club said.

Casillas won 19 titles during the 25 years representing the club: three European Cups, three World Club Cups, two European Super Cups, five Leagues, two Copa del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups.

In Portugal, with Porto, he won two Leagues, one Cup and one Super Cup.

He was capped 167 times by the Spanish national team and won one World Cup, two European Cups and one Under-20 World Cup.

He has received prestigious awards for both his sporting career and his human qualities, such as the Prince of Asturias Sports Award, the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit, the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Spoing Merit and the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid.