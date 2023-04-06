Ikeja Golf Club announces new treat from April for members, sponsors

The prestigious Ikeja Golf Club has announced plans to enliven the atmosphere at the club with fascinating activities for club members and sponsors.

It begins with the April Monthly Mug competition, which has been specially packaged to excite club members.

The two-day competition will be held at the Ikeja Golf Club Course on April 7 and 8.

In a statement signed by the Club, the Captain, Shina Akinyemi, said the aim is to refresh the atmosphere and make it more engaging and interesting for members and sponsors.

Akinyemi said: “Our members and sponsors are in for an engaging and entertaining phase, as we will be rolling out a series of initiatives that will make every moment at the golf course and vicinity more thrilling and memorable for them.

“Over the next twelve months, our members will be treated to something new and refreshing.

“The idea is to make members look forward to every month on our golf course with enthusiasm and to also make the atmosphere a veritable platform for our sponsors to connect with their target audiences.”

Ikeja Golf Club Competitions Secretary, Jenkins Alumona, explained that the April Monthly Mug package will bring more fun for club members and their families.

Alumona said: “The whole idea is to add more spice, fun, and also a little bit of incentive for members, to make the games more interesting.

“Starting with this edition, sponsored by Friends of April, members will win prizes such as family lunch and hotel stay at a five-star facility like Marriott Hotel.

“We will also be using this platform for community outreach through donations to charity and impactful community projects.”

Friends of April include oil industry guru, Larry Osai; West Africa insurance boss, Eddie Efekoha; MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe; AAAN President, Steve Babaeko; and serial Fintech entrepreneur, Goke Akinboro.

The new direction will see more competitions and special bi-monthly kitties that will include town hall engagements, the statement added.

The club’s big competition schedule will kick off in May with the Ikeja Golf Club Stableforth Cup, which will involve members and other players outside the club.