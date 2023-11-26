Ikeja Golf Club 55th Anniversary: 54 Golfers jostle for trophy 

Fifty Four Golfers made the cut and advanced to the grand finale of the ongoing 2023 edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Championship as a new champion is set to be crowned on Sunday.

A keenly contested day one saw 54 golfers surpassed the 94 gross landmark required to secure a coveted place in the grand finale of the pinnacle tournament of the club.

The finalists are keen to dethrone the consecutive reigning champion, Muyiwa Olaitan, who is conspicuously absent from the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showpiece, the top scoring golfers include: Amusan Kelani who played 74 gross, Arun Sharma on 77 gross, Fawze Talal on 79 gross, Uwem Udoh and Rasaki Muritala, both scored 80 gross.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the prize presentation ceremony of the tournament will double as an occasion to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the Ikeja Golf Club and the public presentation of the club’s integrated range project, a state of the art facility that will change the golf landscape in Nigeria.

Recall that the Captain of the Club, Sina Akinyemi, noted at a press briefing held last week that the 2023 edition promises to be special because of the landmark Anniversary celebration.

The competition is supported by ADL Solutions, 7 Up , Express payment, Prime metro and Golf View Hotels, enhancing the prestige and excitement of the competition.