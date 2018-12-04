Ikeja Electric wins SERA’s Innovation Prize for 2018

Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has won this year’s edition of SERA’s Innovation Prize at the SERA Awards held on December 1, 2018 at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The DisCo bagged the prestigious award, which was keenly contested by Union Bank Plc, ISON BPO, Access Bank and Data Jaja, in a category that focused on innovative and sustainable ideas with positive environmental impact on society.

Ikeja Electric, which made its debut appearance at the prestigious Awards, was nominated in three categories: Best Corporate Communications Team, Best Stakeholder Engagement and SERA’s Prize for Innovation.

According to the organizers, Ikeja Electric emerged winner of the Innovation Award because of its innovative approach to promote electrical safety standard among staff, contractors, customers and the general public through the introduction of its proprietary game: POWERPLAY.

Receiving the award of the company, the Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, noted that Ikeja Electric has evolved to become the pacesetter and the game-changer in the nation’s power sector.

Ofulue commended the organizers for a transparent exercise.

According to him: “We are proud to have won in this category, especially as the award brings recognition to our sincere efforts at ensuring that people understand the dangers of electrical hazards. Our board game, PowerPlay, which was the basis for this victory is well endorsed and well received by stakeholders.”

Ofulue noted that the objective of the game is to inculcate the culture using creative communication such that as the game is played, knowledge is passed along.

The game highlights violations in the sector and also calls to attention common hazards in the domestic place, with the overall aim of preventing and reducing accidents.

Ofulue said: “It is line with our strategy which guides our communication such that our messaging is passed across effectively and creatively to ensure customers are enlightened. This award is also a testimony to the positive impact we are making on the society in the terms of safety and welfare.

“While I will admit that there is still much to be done in our sector and by us, the various awards and recognition we have received this year is a testament that we are taking the right steps in the right direction.”

The POWERPLAY is the company’s proprietary board game designed to educate people on safety measures.

The Board game, which can accommodate up to six players, is an “edutainment” tool, providing critical information relating to electrical hazards and safety measures that can prevent loss of life and property.

In a similar development, IE has emerged Most Responsive HSE/Emergency Management Company in the Power Sector.

The Emergency, Crisis, Disaster Safety, Environmental Risk Management Institute, a body established to promote professionalism and best practices in Emergency, Crisis, Disaster and Safety, recognized Ikeja Electric as Most Responsive HSE/ Emergency Management Company in the Power Sector.

The Award, which was conferred on IE as part of the 3rd Annual National Emergency/ Disaster Managers Conference held at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Center on November 30, 2018 and brought together a diverse range of Stakeholders with interest in the Safety and Environment sector.