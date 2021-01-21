Ikeja Electric Plc has warned customers against assault on its employees carrying out their legitimate duties.

Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, gave the warning in a statement issued on Thursday in Ikeja.

Ofulue urged customers not to take the laws into their hands when aggrieved.

He noted that a magistrates court in Ogun recently convicted a customer for assaulting a staff member of the company, sentencing him to six months imprisonment, with an option of N100,000 fine.

Ofulue said the decision to seek redress in court over attack on the staff of the company was to stem the menace, expressing optimism that it would serve as a deterrent to others..

He urged aggrieved customers to seek peaceful means of conflict resolution by taking advantage of the redress mechanism established by the company for such matters.

Ofulue said that aggression against any staff of the company was not the best approach to solving complaint or issues.

“Ikeja Electric has provided various online and offline channels to enable our customers to reach us.

“Customers should make use of the appropriate channels to communicate their concerns to the company.

“While the company will seek legal intervention to address assault on its staff, it will also not condone any act of misconduct displayed by its staff.

“That is why we always emphasise and urge our customers to report improper conduct or illegality through the whistleblowing channels,” he said.