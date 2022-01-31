Ikeja Electric unveils ultra-modern Shomolu Business Office

To further optimize its services and enhance customer experience, Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has unveiled its ultra-modern Shomolu Business Unit office located at 132 Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the new facility, which held on Monday, January 31, 2022, the Board Chairman, Ikeja Electric, Kola Adesina, expressed the company’s readiness to provide adequate supply to customers while improving the customer experience.

He said: “In addition to providing the required infrastructure that will strengthen our network and bolster services, our technical team are committed to further improve electricity supply to our customers, and this is our obligation to them. The unveiling of the new Shomolu Business Unit office signifies that Ikeja Electric prioritizes both its members of staff and customers. This building provides a conducive environment for our staff, enabling them to work better, think intelligently and strategically, while ensuring quality service delivery.

Also speaking at the event, Ikeja Electric’s Chief Executive Officer, Folake Soetan, noted the company’s commitment to consistently improve service delivery to customers within its franchise network.

Soetan said:“We are very excited to commission this ultra-modern facility designed to optimize operations in Shomolu Business Unit, in line with our mantra – customer first technology now. The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art tools to enable efficient service delivery and improve the overall customer experience. We are confident that Ikeja Electric, through this new office, will continue to deliver top-notch services to our teeming customers in the network.

“Our effort to continuously improve customer experience and deliver optimal value is the motivating force behind all we do at Ikeja Electric. And that is what has helped to position us as industry leader,” she said.

While speaking on the company’s plan for 2022, Soetan noted that Ikeja Electric is resolved to further deliver efficient services through online and offline touch points, by attending to queries promptly and using innovative solutions that offer convenience and unique experience. Soetan said the company would continue to redefine its operations with innovative solution while exploring better ways to work.

“The satisfaction of customers remains the priority, and this restates our unwavering commitment to service excellence through continuing investment in our people and technology,” she added.

Soetan while speaking expressed appreciation to stakeholders, regulators, partners, community leaders, security agencies and loyal customers for their unflinching support.

According to her, the 2022 targets include growth in energy which would scale up supply across the network, while several projects have been outlined for 2022 across the six (6) business Units – Shomolu, Oshodi, Abule-Egba, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Akowonjo.

Chairman of Odi-Olowo CDC, Otunba AdebayoAdekunle, who was present at the occasion, commended Ikeja Electric. He said: “this is an improvement to what we used to have in Shomolu. It is evident that the company aims to deliver better service to people in Shomolu and its environs, that is why Ikeja Electric has considered the customers, by creating an enabling environment for better service”.

Also present at the event were Engr. Hafeez Momoh, DirectorOf Power, Lagos State Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources; Chairman, Odi-Olowo Community Development Committee(CDC), Chief Remi Ugo Amuludun of Shomolu and representative of Oba of Shomolu; Chairperson of Abule Oja CDC, Morenikeji Amosun and Women Leader for Abule-Oja CDA,Hajia Husna Shabi-Chapman.