Ikeja Electric to increase supply across its network in 2022

Ikeja Electric Plc says its 2022 targets include growth in energy, which will increase supply across its network.

The electricity Distribution Company in a statement said it has outlined several projects for 2022 across its six business Units.

The units are: Shomolu, Oshodi, Abule-Egba, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Akowonjo.

Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, made the disclosure while unveiling the DisCo’s ultra-modern Shomolu Business Office on Monday in Lagos.

She said the project showed the company’s commitment to consistently improve service delivery to customers within its franchise.

Soetan said: “We are very excited to inaugurate this ultra-modern facility designed to optimise operations in Shomolu Business Unit, in line with our mantra – customer first technology now.

“The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art tools to enable efficient service delivery and improve the overall customer experience.

“We are confident that Ikeja Electric, through this new office, will continue to deliver top-notch services to our teeming customers in the network.

“Our effort to continuously improve customer experience and deliver optimal value is the motivating force behind all we do at Ikeja Electric. And that is what has helped to position us as industry leader.”

She said Ikeja Electric had resolved to further deliver efficient services through online and offline touch points, by attending to queries promptly and using innovative solutions that offered convenience and unique experience.

Soetan said the company would continue to redefine its operations with innovative solution while exploring better ways to work.

“The satisfaction of customers remains the priority, and this restates our unwavering commitment to service excellence through continuing investment in our people and technology,” she added.

Soetan also expressed appreciation to stakeholders, regulators, partners, community leaders, security agencies and loyal customers for their unflinching support.

Similarly, the Board Chairman, Ikeja Electric, Kola Adesina, expressed the company’s readiness to provide adequate supply to customers while improving the customer experience.

Adesina said: “In addition to providing the required infrastructure that will strengthen our network and bolster services, our technical team is committed to further improve electricity supply to our customers, and this is our obligation to them.

“The unveiling of the new Shomolu Business Unit office signifies that Ikeja Electric prioritises both its members of staff and customers.

“This building provides a conducive environment for our staff, enabling them to work better, think intelligently and strategically, while ensuring quality service delivery.”

On his part, Chairman of Odi-Olowo Community Development Council, Adebayo Adekunle, said the creation of an enabling environment for the DisCo’s staff would lead to better service to the community.