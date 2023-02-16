Ikeja Electric takes valentine to Down Syndrome Foundation

Leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc, visited the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria in Alamutu area, Fagba, Lagos to celebrate the 2023 Valentine’s Day with the training centre for children and adult with down syndrome.

The Chief Executive Officer Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, spoke during the visit to the Down syndrome Foundation.

Soetan said the company is passionate and deliberate about impacting the environment where it operates through various interventions under the company’s Personal Corporate Social responsibility initiatives.

According to her: “Beyond the symbolic February 14 Valentine’s Day, we have to be deliberate and genuinely show love, care and most importantly make the people around us happy.

“One of the best ways to show love is to visit such places, put smiles on the faces of these children and this will in turn bring joy and healing.

“At Ikeja Electric, the operational vehicle for our P-CSR initiatives is the Employee Volunteer Scheme which encourages our employees to partner with the company in making considerable impact through charitable activities and voluntary contribution of their time and resources towards the progress of communities in which we operate.

“These humane and charitable acts reinforces our avowed commitment to ‘Giving Back Always’ to the society at all levels.”

Soetan expressed her appreciation to the management of the foundation for allowing herself and IE team present during the visit to be part of a selfless service to humanity while presenting gift items, toiletries, foodstuffs and other consumables to the foundation.

In her remarks, the founder of Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Rose Mordi, commended IE for expressing love, care and empathy towards those in need.

Mordi said her feeling was that most organisations do not thinking about the less privilege people, adding that she was surprised when she heard that Ikeja Electric was visiting the foundation.

She encouraged others to emulate IE and she also promised to continue to be an ambassador of Ikeja Electric.

She exhibited some of the handmade crafts by the students as part of the Foundation’s entrepreneurship, skills acquisition and empowerment impacts to the visiting IE team and thanked the company for the visit, while urging the management not to relent on the commitment to continuously show love to young and adult with down syndrome through her various CSR activities.