Ikeja Electric supports education with ‘Back to school’ initiative

In line with its commitment to entrenching societal values and stakeholders, Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric, has provided educational support materials to students of Odi-Olowo Nursery and Primary School, Idi-Oro, a suburb of Mushin in Lagos.

This was carried out by Ikeja Electric Plc under its Personal Corporate Social Responsibility initiative last week.

The Company mobilized its popular social investment vehicle: “Give Back Team,” in a display of its usual dedication to touching lives, especially those of under-served communities.

Speaking on the Company’s “Back to School” initiative, Business Manager, Shomolu Business Unit, Engr. Yusuf Olanrewaju, stated that the company’s belief in empowering students for academic advancement is not negotiable and as such will continue to get the utmost priority it deserves from the company.

Olanrewaju noted that the choice of Odi-Olowo Nursery and Primary School for donation of educational materials is not only to rekindle the hope and interest of Nigerians in public schools, but also to drive sustainable development in the educational sector.

He said: “Ikeja recognizes education as a fundamental tool in Nation building and will stop at nothing to ensure education takes its rightful place in the Country.”

Reacting after receiving the items, Head Teacher of the School, Simiat Adesiyan, expressed gratitude to the Management of Ikeja Electric.

Adesiyan noted that the excitement that pervaded the atmosphere was evidently sufficient to gauge the children’s satisfaction with the items.

She said: “I think the world will be better if other private organisations emulate Ikeja Electric’s commitment to touching lives positively.”

Ikeja Electric has committed over N500 million since inception in philanthropic funding of projects aimed at bringing about social change in communities of operation.

One of such is the company’s notable partnership with DashMe Foundation, where it provided support to vulnerable children and victims of domestic violence in celebration of this year’s International Day of Charity.