Ikeja Electric signs MoU with OEMs for customised cables

Leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers: Messrs Kabelmetal Nigeria Plc and Nigerchin Limited, for the supply of customised electricity cables for its network.

The sign-off of at the company’s corporate headquarters was overseen by the Chief Executive Officer, Folake Soetan.

The Ikeja Electric Plc boss said she was excited over the efforts of the companies in realising this laudable feat, adding that it was a step in the right direction as it would assist company in the areas of steady energy growth as the prompt and regular supply of cables and associated materials would help the company to clear faults and deliver faster on on-going projects that require same.

Soetan stated that as a customer-centric organisation, IE would not rest on its oars, but continue to ensure excellent service delivery to her esteemed customers.

According to her, the strategic partnership with Kabelmetal Nigeria Limited and Nigerchin Limited is the first of its kind in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, where manufacturers would enter into a commitment to supply customised cables to a DisCo.

She stated that this agreement would no doubt go a long way in ensuring mutually beneficial relationship and deeper business engagements between IE and the two companies.

In their remarks, the Managing Director of Kabelmetal Nigeria Limited, Eric Waldner, and Sunil Kumar, the General Manager of Nigerchin Limited, expressed optimism over the signing of the agreement, noting that it was the first time they were going into such agreement with a DisCo, while also assuring Ikeja Electric of full support and collaboration in prompt delivery of the materials.