Ikeja Electric Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution companies, has announced the roll-out of prepaid meters for customers in the Ikorodu Business Unit.

According to the Disco, the deployment and installation of prepaid meters to customers in Ikorodu, which will be carried out by one of its MAPs, New Hampshire Capital Limited, will commence on June 17, 2019 following the successful registration and subscription for meters by thousands of customers spread across Ikorodu and Epe.

This was made known at a media briefing held in Ikorodu, which was attended by customers and stakeholders under Ikorodu Business Unit of Ikeja Electric.

According to Ikeja Electric, this is part of the first phase, which will further extend to Abule Egba and Shomolu Business Units next week.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission empowers third party companies identified as Meter Asset Providers to procure and install meters for electricity consumers under this scheme.

Customers applying for prepaid meters are expected to visit map.ikejaelectric.com to register.

Speaking on the roll-out, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, said: “In line with NERC regulations, customers are expected to pay for meters.

“Through the online process, customers are to abide the rules and regulation guiding the metering process and they should not to pay cash to anyone or fall prey to unscrupulous element who may want to take advantage of the scheme to fleece customers.

“They will be advised on the designated channels for payment.”

While explaining the process, Ofulue noted that every customer is expected to go through the Know Your Customer process and also agree on settlement of the outstanding debt.

After this, account survey will then be carried out before payment for prepaid meter is made.

The meters will be provided and installed within 10 working days of payment.

Ofulue also advised customers who dispute their unsettled post-paid to take advantage of the various repayment options available during the KYC process.

Outstanding balance can also be rolled over into the customer’s prepaid account and paid in instalments, he said.

According to him, the stipulated cost of a single-phase meter is N38,850, while a three-phase meter is N70,350.

These are all inclusive of VAT.

To apply for the prepaid meter, customers are to complete or update their details by visiting: http://map.ikejaelectric.com/.

They can send email to: [email protected] or call on any of 01-448-3900, 01-700-0250 and 0700-022-5543 for further information.