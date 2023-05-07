Ikeja Electric restrategises with NSCDC to curb vandalism

Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) in its efforts to curb vandalism of electrical equipment within the company’s network, recently engaged the leadership of the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

.

Speaking during the strategic meeting with the new helmsman of the Lagos State NSCDC Command on Thursday, 4 May, 2023, the Chief Security Officer, Ikeja Electric, Michael Igbodipe welcomed the new commandant to Lagos and commended the agency for their tremendous support in protecting Ikeja Electric’s infrastructure and ensuring that some vandals are brought to justice.

Igbodipe stated that it is important and expedient to furnish the commandant with the present situation as regards vandalism to enable both Ikeja Electric and NSCDC re-strategize the fight against vandalism.

According to him, the company has recorded in recent times, an average of fifty vandalized transformers in a month, leading to extended power outages in the affected areas.

He highlighted some steps that will be beneficial in the course of implementing the strategies including identification of markets where the stolen electrical items are sold, sensitization of market leaders of those that are selling electrical materials on the need to avoid buying stolen electrical items, as anyone found with such will be arrested and prosecuted along with the vandals.

He stated that “if there is no market for the purchase of the stolen electrical items, the vandals will never tamper with electrical equipment”. Hence the need to urgently swing into action. He stated that vandalism, illegal connections, energy theft, and other illegal activities are sabotaging the Company’s efforts to provide excellent service delivery within its coverage areas.

The CSO assured that the Company will continue to sensitize all stakeholders in this regard and reiterated IE’s commitment to ensure excellent service delivery and advised customers, community leaders and members of the society to take ownership of protecting electrical facilities in their locality against vandalism.

He urged consumers to avoid all forms of illegal connections that may lead to electrical hazards, fire outbreaks, damage to equipment, electrocution and service disruptions.



Responding during the strategic meeting, the new Commandant of NSCDC Lagos State, Usman Ishaq Alfadadarai thanked the IE team and endorsed the message of re-strategizing with the Agency, saying that one of the core mandates of the Federal Government to the NSCDC is to ensure the safety of all critical assets and infrastructure across Lagos State, including public and private sectors, hence NSCDC team is ready to support the Company to curb the menace of vandalism. He said vandalism is an aged-long long problem that must be eradicated in any society. He promised to immediately inaugurate a dedicated team that will work with IE and swing into action to achieve the objective.



According to him, there is always synergy between the vandals and those retailers that are buying the stolen items. The Commandant promised to commit all support within the limits of the agency to ensure the success of this collaboration and charged IE to provide adequate logistics for the effective implementation of the new strategies.