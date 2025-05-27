Ikeja Electric powers happiness in future leaders

As part of activities scheduled to commemorate the global Children’s Day celebration, Ikeja Electric has visited three primary schools to boost the reading culture of pupils in Role Model School, Rivergate Model Academy, and Kith & Kin Montessori, Nursery and Primary Schools in Lagos State, in a session tagged: “Storytime Magic.”

The landmark event, which featured safety education, book reading, and presentation, was targeted at improving the skills, supporting the development, and enriching the quality of children in schools to match international standards.

Folake Soetan, CEO and matron of the Ikeja Electric’s Employee Volunteer Scheme: #GiveBackAlways (GBA) team, is an advocate for the vulnerable.

Soetan said: “More than ever before, we all need to deploy tangible and intangible resources periodically to supplement family and governmental efforts, fast track the achievement of SDGs and reduce the negative effects of social media drastically where the children are concerned.”

During the celebration, the children and the #GiveBackAlways team members took turns to read story books: The Broken Pot, The Stolen Yams, The Talking Tree, The Cooking Contest and Folktales are Forever, authored by Efe Fafinre, the founder of Linking Hands Foundation.

Thereafter, copies of the books were donated to the libraries of the schools.

These acts support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which addresses children’s education: Quality Education.

This goal aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, particularly vulnerable populations, and recognises that education is a transformative force for sustainable development across nations of the world.

Adebanjo Olusegun, the Head of Kith & Kin Montessori School, Ikorodu, was excited and full of appreciation.

Olusegun said: “Ikeja Electric is the first ever DisCo to visit our school.

“Your presence lit up the hearts of our children and created memories that they will cherish.

“We thank the #GiveBackAlways team for the initiative and choosing our school for such a special experience.

“The time, energy and warm-hearted support are unparalleled and we look forward to more meaningful, future collaborations.”

On her part, Kemisola Alabi of Rivergate Model academy, Iju-Ishaga expressed her gratitude for the investment in the children’s future, generous gifts to the school and pupils, interactive session, and story-telling, which reinforced the positive values being inculcated into the children.

Alabi said: “The presence of the Ikeja Electric team brought joy to our learners; the warm engagement, and quality time spent were quite touching.

“This goes a long way to show the value your organisation places on compassion and community support, which has made a lasting impact on the children.”

At Role Model School, Oregun, the Deputy Head of School, Adeyinka Adedoyin, also commended the efforts of Ikeja Electric towards giving the children a sustainable future.

Adedoyin opined that other corporate organisations need to follow the lead of Ikeja Electric by reinforcing the good values that academic institutions uphold, despite the overwhelming influence of social media.

He said: “As much as we want to produce excellent children who will grow into confident, mature individual wherever they find themselves, it is important that they imbibe the right values and leverage technology to surpass the output of their contemporaries globally.

“Just like us, Ikeja Electric is a model organisation in the power sector; a leader of DisCos and pace-setter when it comes to digital transformations.

“Long live Ikeja Electric!”

The 2025 Children’s Day celebration is one of the many global celebrations that Ikeja Electric invests in to support its host communities as a sustainability-driven organisation.

