Ikeja Electric, LECAN empower young electricians through skill training

As part of its continuous investment in human capital development, Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, in collaboration with the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), organized a one-day intensive skills acquisition and capacity-building programme themed: “Electrical Safety and Best Practices in the Electricity industry.”

The training brought together over 100 participants comprising field technicians and electrical professionals for practical and engaging sessions on safety procedures, alternative power integration, and electrical installation standards.

Participants received hands-on exposure to electrical safety protocols, connection hazards, risk management, industry-compliant installation standards and emerging technologies in energy distribution.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Bada Waheed, the State Chairman of LECAN, commended Ikeja Electric for its continued support of capacity development within the electricity industry.

“This initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders and professional bodies collaborate for sustainable growth. Our young electricians represent the future of Nigeria’s energy value chain, and programmes like this ensure they are skilled, informed, and safety-conscious. We deeply appreciate this gesture from Ikeja Electric and hope to have future collaborations to impact our youth and make them more productive. Noteworthy is the fact that this programme aligns with our goal of nurturing local talents and bridging the gap between learning and practical application.”

Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, highlighted the importance of corporate partnerships in driving community empowerment, beyond the provision of electricity.

“Over time we have discovered a lot of gaps in efficiency and knowledge acquisition especially by technicians, who are major stakeholders within our sector. This fueled our drive to strengthen their capacity in the area of safety, alignment in the integration of renewable energy as well as other industry innovations. We know that electricity is a powerful tool that demands responsibility and precision. Therefore, this training is reinforcing our zero-harm culture by empowering participants with the right knowledge to execute their work safely and efficiently.

“The collaboration with LECAN reflects our vision to build safer communities through education and empowerment; closing knowledge gaps, reducing accidents within our area of coverage and preventing unnecessary loss of lives and property, thereby making the society a better place for all,’’ he concluded.

One of the beneficiaries, Makinde Adeyinka, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, and described the experience as “eye-opening and impactful.”

“I have learned so much about safety standards, proper installations, and building a sustainable career as an electrician. I am thankful to Ikeja Electric and LECAN for investing in young electricians like me and look forward to more programmes like this,” he said with enthusiasm.

The one-day training is part of Ikeja Electric’s ongoing youth empowerment and safety awareness initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to workplace safety, operational excellence, and continuous professional development.