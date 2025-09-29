Ikeja Electric, Epe community leaders forge alliance to combat vandalism, enhance power supply

In a concerted effort to combat the growing menace of electrical infrastructure vandalism, Ikeja Electric held a key stakeholders’ engagement forum with community leaders, the National Youth Council, security agencies, the Epe LGA, Ikosi-Ejirin and Eredo LCDAs.

The meeting, held at the Epe Local Government Secretariat, brought together top management from Ikeja Electric and local stakeholders to devise a robust strategy against vandalism, which has significantly impacted power supply in the communities.

The discussion focused on the destructive act and its consequences, some of which include frequent power outages, damage to equipment, disruption of socio-economic activities, health and safety risks.

Speaking at the event, the Ikorodu Business Manager, Emmanuel Iberuche, highlighted the toll of vandalism on the company’s operations. “On the Agbowa line, we have lost 4,700 meters of aluminum conductor, and 9 cases of distribution transformer vandalism, costing us nothing less than ₦50 million. This is money that could have been used to improve infrastructure and enhance service delivery.

“We want to work with you to foster a sense of ownership; these assets belong to all of us, therefore we must protect them together for a reliable power supply. A small act of vigilance can prevent a major outage and save your community from days of darkness,” he stated.

Paul Airoboman, the representative of the Chief Security Officer, shared alarming statistics on vandalism in Epe. “Of the 47 vandalism cases Ikeja Electric has experienced this year, Ikorodu Business Unit accounts for 15; 6 of which occurred in Epe. This is a serious concern. We urge community leaders to collaborate with us by engaging vigilante groups, organizing awareness sessions, and reporting security concerns with credible evidence.”

“We are committed to working with our communities to create a fortified front against these criminal elements. With your cooperation, we can ensure that our installations remain safe, and our customers enjoy a stable power supply.”

The Chairman of Epe Local Government Area, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, expressed her unwavering support for the initiative. “The economic growth of Epe is directly tied to a consistent power supply. We will not tolerate criminal acts that undermine our progress. My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and community leaders to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Chief Bashorun Abayomi, the Chairman, Epe LG Community Development Committee (CDC),in his response, appreciated Ikeja Electric’s proactive approach. “Our community leaders are ready to partner with Ikeja Electric to end this menace. We have agreed to establish a community-based surveillance network to report vandals and will also embark on a massive public awareness campaign to educate our people on the importance of protecting electrical infrastructure.”

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State Youth Parliament, Hon. Mahruf Odunare, who was also present at the meeting, reiterated the commitment of the community youth to the fight against vandalism. “As the voice of the youth, we are committed to being ambassadors of this campaign. We will take this message to our peers, reminding them of the importance of preserving public infrastructure for our future and legal consequences of engaging in the dastardly act.”

Speaking on behalf of Ikeja Electric’s spokesperson, the Community and Media Relations Lead, Olufadeke Omo-Omorodion, elaborated on the severe punishment for vandalism. “To be very clear, the law is not lenient on vandals. The Electricity Act, as amended, provides for stiff penalties. Depending on the gravity of the offense, a vandal can face a prison term of up to 10 years, or even life imprisonment if their actions endanger lives or cause significant disruption to public order. There is no option of a fine.”

Omo-Omorodion urged residents to take an active role in the solution. “We are working closely with security agencies to ensure that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law. To stay on the good side of the law, we encourage every resident to be a part of the solution. Report any suspicious activity around electrical installations to our safety emergency and whistleblowing hotlines. Your vigilance is our greatest asset in this fight.”

“In addition, we will also focus on increasing sensitization to close communication gaps. More importantly, we aim to improve our understanding with community members to build a more trusting, collaborative relationship where residents see us as a partner, not just a service provider.”

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all parties to form a joint task force to effectively monitor and combat vandalism. This collaborative approach is expected to significantly reduce the incidence of vandalism and lead to a more reliable power supply in Epe.