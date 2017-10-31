Ikeja Electric commences consumer data capture 

Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s largest power distribution company, has commenced a data capture exercise of customers across its network.

The exercise, which entails capturing the phone numbers, contact details and e-mails of customers within her network, seeks to ensure that customers begin to receive records/data of their energy consumption and monthly bills on a real-time basis via e-mail/sms immediately the data is processed and generated.

On completion of the exercise, customers will also be able to receive sms alerts for any payment made against their accounts and information concerning outages, maintenance and network upgrade on real-time basis.

Speaking on the exercise, the Head, Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, said it was put in place to enable customers better manage energy costs and bill payments, thereby improving overall efficiency of the billing process on both sides.

Ofulue urged customers to visit Ikeja Electric’s website, www.ikejaelectric.com, to register their e-mail and GSM numbers.

Speaking further, he encouraged customers to cooperate with its payment agents who are also part of the data capturing team, saying: “Customers who make payments via Pawakad or Baxibox payment channels, will also be required to register before any transaction can take place.”

Ofulue further advised that customers should ensure that the details captured in the exercise are that of the payer and not a third party who has been sent to make the payment so that all related information can get to the intended recipient.

The exercise, designed to allow customers receive information quickly and empower decision making, will however not stop the distribution of paper bills, which is a requirement of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission.