Ikeja Electric celebrates Valentine’s Day with kids at Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital

Excitement radiated on faces of kids at the Children’s Ward of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi Lagos when staff of leading electricity distribution, Ikeja Electric Plc, visited the hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with them.

The visit, which was in line with the objectives of the company’s personal and corporate social responsibility, provided the opportunity for the team to spend quality time and show love to the kids, who were recuperating in the hospital in the hospital.

The team was warmly received by the nurses and they spent time playing and reading to the kids.

They also presented them with gift packs and provisions to celebrate the occasion.

While receiving the Ikeja Electric team, the Assistant Director of Nursing, NOHIL, Kappo Mojisola, commended the company for offering its time, resources in order to extend love to children in the hospital as part of Valentine’s Day celebration.

She said: “Ikeja Electric has demonstrated compassion and love for these kids putting their love in mind and donating these items to give them a sense of belonging and render support.

“Together with the kids, we pray for the staff and management.

“We deeply appreciate this gesture.”

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, noted that the company decided to extend love to these kids on Valentine’s Day in line with its commitment to impact on lives by giving back to communities, customers and needy individuals through the Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility platform.

Ofulue said: “Our PCSR platform allows both the company and the employees to carry out voluntary charitable activities aimed at making impact on different spheres of the society.

“Under the PCSR programme, we have the Employee Volunteer Scheme, which enables our staff to voluntarily contribute their time and resources to the welfare of Nigerians.

“This charitable gesture reflect the large-heartedness of both management and staff of Ikeja Electric to contribute to the progress of our society.”

The kids, most of whom were recuperating from surgeries, also expressed appreciation for the provision and quality time spent with them.

Their faces lit with joy as staff of Ikeja Electric handed them the gifts packs.

Other staff of the hospital present during the donation included Legal Officer, Adekalu Adebola; Admin Officer II, Osoteku Fola; Chief Nursing Officer, Theresa Ebode; and Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, Ahkiomen Amewie.