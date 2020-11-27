Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s biggest Electricity Distribution Company, has been adjudged the 2020 Philanthropic Electricity Distribution Company of the Year at an Award Ceremony organised by CSR Reporters, a specialised news publication with concentration on how organisations and well-meaning individuals are giving back to the society.

According to the organisers, the award was given in recognition of IE efforts to give back to the society in which it operates.

The citation read that Ikeja Electric was selected because it demonstrated integrity and transparence while engaging in several corporate social responsibility interventions in 2020.

“As you may know, many other companies were also nominated and because of the high caliber of the nominees, the Selection Committee deliberated long hours and gave careful consideration to all of them. Ikeja Electric stood out as a leader who exemplifies dedication to CSR,” the organisers said.

While thanking the organizers for the recognition, IE’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, reiterated the company’s commitment to continue giving back to host communities through its Personal-Corporate Social Responsibility interventions.

According to Ofulue: “We will continue to intensify efforts to make meaningful in the lives of the people and the society.

“Our P-CSR platform enables the company and employees to carry out charitable activities aimed at making considerable impact on the different levels of the society.

“Under the P-CSR programme, we also have a Volunteer Scheme (EVS), which enables our employees to voluntarily contribute their time and resources towards the wellbeing of the communities in which we operate.

“These goodwill activities further corroborate our commitment to touching lives in the environment where the company operates.

“No doubt, this will further strengthen the trust and mutual relationship between the company and communities.”

Ofulue also urged the CSR Reporters to increase awareness in CSR activities as it will encourage other companies to recognise and contribute immensely to the development of communities where they operate.

In the recent past, Ikeja Electric has been carry out sustainable CSR initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of lives in the key areas of Youth Empowerment, Healh and Primary Education.

