Ikeja Electric has scored another first in the electricity sector, after bagging three latest International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 in recognition of its effective implementation of Occupational Safety & Health, Environment Management and Quality Management processes.

In addition, the DisCo also emerged as one of the runners-up for the ‘Most Responsive Organization to COVID-19 Crisis at the Nigeria Risk Awards 2020, and also bagged the AfriSAFE Merit Award 2020.

The Management of Ikeja Electric, last week, was presented the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) 2020.

The official presentation was held at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, attended by Country Director, DQS, Lawrence Ogudu; organizer of AfriSAFE Award, Femi Da Silva; Chairman of Ikeja Chapter, Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers (NIPE), Engr. Vincent Obaseki and General Manager, Conrad Clark (Nigerian Risk Award), Femi Iroko, Hon.Wale Bakare (one of the AfriSAFE Judges) among others.

Speaking on the achievements, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan said the company has again reaffirmed its commitment to high standards, in line with global best practices. According to her, these prestigious awards demonstrate that IE management processes and operations are effectively conducted by quality policies and forward-thinking leadership.

She said: “We are indeed honoured by these certifications. I am dedicating these achievements to the entire management and staff who continuously give their best through strategic initiatives and innovation that deliver growth, improved service delivery and customer satisfaction for the brand”.

“The fact that we have gained these recognition does not mean we have attained the desired peak or that we would become complacent, but rather we will continue to work hard towards operational excellence and improvement of service in line with our manta – ‘Customer first; technology Now,” Soetan noted.

Also commenting on the occasion, Head of Quality, Safety, Health and Environment (QHSE), Engr. Jamiu Badmos, explained that the IE remains the industry trailblazer in areas of innovations including occupational health & safety and environment initiatives. The result of the audit as approved by Technical Committee from DQS in Germany has again certified Ikeja Electric to be compliant with global best practice.

According to Engr. Badmos, adoption of technology and purposeful engagement of staff, customers and stakeholders has greatly contributed towards achieving effective quality, health, safety and environmental performance and operational excellence.

“We will continue to use risk-based thinking throughout our operations to promote a proactive approach for identifying risks and opportunities, thereby making continual improvement in order to enhance governance, customer experience, operational excellence and sustainability,” he said.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is world’s largest independent, non-governmental organizations that develops voluntary international standard and facilitates world trade by providing common standards among nations.