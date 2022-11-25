Ikeja Electric bags Best Performing Disco, Most Gender Diverse Utility Company

Leading electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has emerged the Best Electricity Distribution Company of the year and Most Gender Diverse Utility Company, while the Board Chairman of the company and Executive Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, bagged the Power Sector Lifetime Achievement Award.

This was at the maiden edition of Nigeria Power Sector Awards, a statement by the firm confirmed on Friday.

The award was organised to recognise outstanding individuals, organisations and laudable achievements in Nigeria’s power sector.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, who received the prestigious awards, attributed the achievements to the collective efforts of the management and staff of Ikeja Electric.

Soetan said: “It is our collaborative efforts and teamwork that earned us these worthy awards.

“As the largest electricity distribution company in Nigeria, we will continue to set the pace in the industry. We are committed to bringing energy to life responsibly to ensure a better life for our customers as they depend largely on electricity to carry out their entrepreneurship.

“It has been nine years since the takeover and we have witnessed significant transformation and achievements despite the challenges confronting the sector as a whole.

“We strongly believe in continuous improvement, that is why we have come this far.”

Soetan noted that the company consistently champions gender diversity at the workplace.

She said” “As a company, we promote gender diversity and we live it.

“We do not discriminate that certain roles or tasks are best handled by a particular gender.

“Therefore, in our workforce, you would have noticed the diligent men and women in various capacities in various departments.

“Sustainability Development Goal five (SDGs) speaks to gender equality, aimed at empowering all women and girls.

“And gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.

“Diversity at the workplace enables creativity ideas, innovation, teamwork, and a positive reputation for the organisation.”

Ikeja Electric has recorded a lot of firsts in the industry by redefining the business and using technology and innovation to improve customer experience and service delivery, the statement by the firm on Friday added.

Soetan, therefore, assured all stakeholders that the company will not relent on its efforts in delivering excellent service to grow businesses in Nigeria and better the lives of people.

“These awards are dedicated to our esteemed customers for their support and the entire staff of Ikeja Electric for their unwavering commitment, doggedness, and adherence to the highest standard while carrying out their jobs,” Soetan added.

In his remarks, Odion Omonfoman, the Chairman, Organizing Committee of Nigeria Power Sector Awards, said: “The Nigerian Power Sector is one fraught with myriads of challenges, in spite of these, there are has been measurable progress, innovation, and growth in the sector which deserve recognition.

“In this vein, the Nigeria Power Sector Awards is an initiative to publicly recognize and honor public and private sector organizations and individuals who have contributed to the growth, innovation, and progress in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“A strategic objective of the initiative is to showcase the progress made across the power sector in order to inspire more growth and change the narrative of the Nigerian Power Sector.”

The prestigious awards, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, was attended by industry stakeholders and notable personalities in the power sector, including the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu; Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Engr. Ahmed Rufai Zakari; former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji; and CEOs of Generation and Distribution Companies.





