Ikeja Electric announces technical upgrade

Ikeja Electric has announced a technical upgrade at its New Alausa Injection substation.

The power distribution firm in a statement it issued and obtained by The Eagleonline disclosed that the move is in line with its “goal of improving power supply “within its network.

The statement reads in part: “Please be informed that this exercise will take place between Monday16th and Saturday 21st January 2023, and upon completion, the quality of supply will be greatly boosted.

“During this period, there will be no power supply to Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kaffi Street, Italy Street, Billings Way, Adebayo Akande Way, Ize Iyamu streets, Aromire Street, Adeniyi Jones, Adekunle Village, Olutoye Street, Akira Villa, Boet, Afariogun Street, Seriki Aro, Alade Avenue.

“Others include: Ladipo Kuku Street, Soji Adepegba Close, Gbemisola Street, Tinuade Street, Wemi Akinsola Close, Majekodunmi Street, Omotayo Street, Alade Close, Oritshe Street, Dipeolu Street, Balogun Street, Allen Avenue and its environs”.

The firm said it regrets the inconvenience the outage may cause the customers, requesting them to bear with the management.