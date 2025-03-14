Ikeja DisCo restores power supply to Air Force Base Lagos

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja DisCo, has restored power supply to the Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja in Lagos.

This comes weeks after Ikeja DisCo disconnected the base due to a disputed bill of N4.3 billion.

Recall that some Air Force personnel, last week, invaded the corporate headquarters and Oshodi Business Unit offices of the Ikeja Electricity and Ikeja Discos, unleashing mayhem on anyone at sight, in protest of the black-out in the Base.

It was learnt that the power restoration for the base, though the disputed bill not yet paid, was due to interventions to settle and offset the bill.

Information from sources confirmed that pre-paid meters were installed at the Base, on Wednesday, before power was restored.

A source at the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company shared that “We have installed a prepaid meter, just like the Army cantonment template, at the Air Force Base in Ikeja.

“Now that we have reinstalled the prepaid meter, we have restored supply. Henceforth, they will only use the electricity they pay for.

“Before now, we tried to reduce the debt by suggesting installing a prepaid meter, but they did not allow us to do it.

“However, because a customer is a customer, we will continue to have a relationship with them.

“Regarding the debt payment and the issue that happened last week, that may not be immediate because as an arm of the Federal Government, most of those issues don’t happen here in Lagos, but in Abuja.

“The immediate problem has been solved, and they now have electricity and a meter.”

Sources at the Logistics Command, Ikeja also confirmed that power had been restored.

A source at the base told Vanguard: “The prepaid meter was installed yesterday (Wednesday) and it has been confirmed to be working. There is electricity at the Base now.

“Investigation of the invasion is still ongoing. The Nigerian Air Force is a professional body that knows how to handle such situations.”

