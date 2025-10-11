Ikeagwu: Kissing scene with Ini Edo made me sweat

A veteran Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, has confessed that a kissing scene that involved Ini Edo made her sweat.

The veteran actor made the revelation in an interview he granted The Nation on his life in the Nollywood industry, spanning several years.

Ikeagwu said: “Before anything else, I read the script.

“From what I learned in school, whatever movie you do is supposed to inform, educate, and entertain at the same time.

“I didn’t really take it that seriously until one day, I think, when my mom came to visit me.

“When I was seeing her off at the airport, she saw some people who were like: ‘Ah, can I take a picture? Can I sign an autograph?’

“I never really told them what I was doing.

“So she was like: ‘Ah, this acting you went to do, it’s as if something is coming out of it. When next you’re coming to visit, bring one of your movies so we can watch.’

“When I went to visit next, my brothers were there and everything.

“During the movie, it got to a point where I had a scene with Ini Edo, and we had to kiss.

“I completely forgot that scene was there because I had looked for the safest movie I could find.

“As the scene was about to start, I was like: ‘Oh, this scene is coming!’

“Sweat was running down from my armpits, and I just started retreating.

“My brothers already knew what was coming, so they said: ‘Ah, Mommy, where is this your son going? What is he doing?’

“I disappeared from that place, and I looked at myself and thought: ‘I’m not a small boy anymore; why am I so nervous around my mom?’

“It dawned on me that the training your parents give you never leaves you.

“Though it wasn’t a bad movie, it just made me realise I would never take part in a film my mother can’t watch.

“My dad is late, so that one is different.

“I think that’s the main thing that really inspires me to make sure I read the scripts of movies I appear in.

“I don’t care how much you’re paying me or how big the budget is; the message is always the most important.

To read the full interview, visit: https://thenationonlineng.net/kalu-ikeagwu-how-kissing-scene-with-ini-edo-made-me-sweat/