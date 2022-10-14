Ikare-Akoko Community moves to remove Chief Imam, League of Imams, Alfas speaks

The Ondo State League of Imams and Alfas on Thursday warned the Muslim community in Ikare-Akoko not to disrupt the peace of the community by attempting to remove the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abbas Abubakar.

The league cautioned that any such attempt would also amount to the flouting of the orders of the state government.

The order was issued on August 22, 2022.

The Ondo State Government had in a White Paper issued on the festering crisis in the Muslim community in Ikare, Akoko North-East Local Government Area recognised Alhaji Abbakar as the bona fide Chief Imam.

The Ondo State Government’s White Paper on the crisis in the community was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

It stated that the Chief Imam and the Olukare of Ikare should champion the putting together of a mutually-agreed organisational and command structure for the Ikare Central Mosque.

It added that the structure should be such that places the chief Imam at the apex of the administration of the mosque as obtainable in other parts of Ondo State

It also approved that all committees set up by the Chief Imam for the smooth operations of the mosque be allowed to complete their tenure.

In the statement signed by Alhaji AbdurRasheed Akerele, the Secretary-General of the Ondo State League of Imams, it said it stood by the state government’s decision.

The league noted that the problem, which had been resolved by the state government, should not be allowed to rear its ugly head again.

It said: “The league of Imams and Alfas, Ondo State is not in support of the removal or sacking of the Chief Imam of Ikare-Akoko.

“The league stands firmly with government’s verdict as contained in the White Paper.

“Every individual and groups should allow peace to reign in Ikare Akoko.”

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that a letter dated October 10, 2022 purportedly written by the Olukare and addressed to Imam Abubakar, relieved him of his position as the Chief Imam of Ikare-Akoko.

According to the letter, it was decided at the meeting of the Ikare Muslim Council on October 9 that the appointment of the chief imam had been terminated with immediate effect.

The letter was signed by one Adewale Abayomi and Alhaji R. Aiyegbusi, Chairman and Secretary of Ikare-Akoko Muslim Council respectively.