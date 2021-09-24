Ijeshatedo shooting: Trigger happy Sergeant dismissed for killing teenage girl

The Lagos State Police Command has finally dismissed Sergeant Samuel Philipps for shooting a girl to death in the Ijeshatedo area of the metropolis on September 11, 2021.

This development was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, on Friday.

Ajisebutu, in a statement, said Philipps, who was tried for the shooting incident of September 11, 2021 that led to the death of Monsurat Ojuade, has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

“He was dismissed after conclusion of his orderly room trial. The suspect will be charged to court today for murder,” said Ajisebutu

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had promised that the matter would be properly investigated and that justice would be served.

Ajisebutu said the dismissal of the Sergeant was a fulfilment of the promise made by Odumosu to Lagos State citizens.

The Commissioner of Police further sympathised with the bereaved family.