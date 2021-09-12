Ijeshatedo shooting incident: Killer police officer arrested

The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested and detained one of its officers who shot and killed an 18-year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the deceased was hit by a stray bullet when a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, went on investigation activities to effect arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the state on 11th September, 2021.

Ajisebutu said “concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim.”

“She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but later died on the way to the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, regrets this unfortunate but avoidable incident and sincerely commiserates with the bereaved family in whose pain he shares in this moment of grief.

“This is, therefore, to inform the bereaved family, sympathizers and the general public that the erring police officer who pulled the trigger has been identified and is currently being detained,” he said.

The PRO also said the Commissioner of Police has directed that the said police officer should be tried and charged to court immediately after being dismissed from the Force.

“This, it is believed, will serve as a deterrent to others who do not act professionally in the course of their duties,” he added.

He added the Lagos State police at command would continue to strive vigorously and conscientiously to protect the lives of property of the citizens in the state.