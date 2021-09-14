Ijeshatedo shooting: Family of slain girl rejects police’s ‘stray bullet’ claim

The family of the late Monsurat Ojuade, the 18-year-old girl shot and killed by a police officer during a purported raid on some criminal hotspots in Ijeshatedo area of Lagos, has rejected the claim by the police that she was hit by a stray bullet.

Counsel to the family, Barrister Israel C. Mbaebie, said in a statement on Tuesday that the ‘stray bullet’ claim was a disrespect to the memory of the slain girl and her family, insisting, on behalf of the family, that it was a premeditated cold blooded murder.

Mbaebie said it was misleading, deceptive and provocative for the police to change the narrative and claim that it was a stray bullet that killed Monsurat.

He said: “I heard over the news a disturbing press release by the Lagos State Police Command on the brutal and gruesome cold blooded murder of the late Miss Monsurat Ojuade on 11th September, 2021 by a killer police.

“In the said report, the police allegedly claimed to have identified and dismissed the UNNAMED killer policeman whose STRAY BULLET KILLED THE LATE MONSURAT and have handed him over for prosecution.

“As the counsel duly retained by the family of the deceased (hereinafter referred to as our clients), the family wishes to react to the said misleading press report as follows:

“Our clients reject in its entirety and without any equivocation the said police report and state with every sense of consternation and dismay that their daughter was not killed by a STRAY BULLET but was shot at close range execution style by the killer police personnel.”

Mbaebie said that at about 23:00 hours on Friday, 11th September, 2021, the victim and her elder sister, Laide Ojuade, were about to close shop, which was a stone throw from their family house, when they noticed a stampede and immediately closed the shop and ran to their compound.

According to him, Monsurat and Laide ran and screamed, while their mother who was doing some laundry within the compound quickly ran to the gate and barricaded the gate immediately they ran into the compound.

“That a police personnel in military fatigues had gone after them in hot pursuit and was banging on the gate shouting ‘I WILL SHOOT’

“That almost simultaneously, a gunshot rang out hitting and killing the late Monsurat while the killer cop walked casually away leaving her to bleed to death.

“That it is very disrespectful to the memory of the deceased for the police to attempt at this moment to change the narrative to the effect that the deceased was killed by a stray bullet. The late Mosurat was murdered in cold blood with a clear premeditation on the part of the killer police personnel and not a stray bullet as being painted by the police.”

Mbaebie demanded that the police must reveal the true identity of the killer policeman who murdered Monsurat in cold blood, stressing that any other thing to the contrary would be perceived as an attempt at a cover-up on the part of the police.

“Our clients demand to know from the killer of their daughter the reason why he/she pursued an innocent girl to her compound and shot her from a very close range execution style and casually walked away as if it was a chicken or a goat that had just been murdered,” he said, adding that the family would leave no stone unturned to ensure that they get justice for their late daughter, no matter how long it takes.

“On our part, as the counsel to the family, we are raising our strongly worded petitions with the appropriate authorities to ensure that justice is served in this case and that it will never be swept under the carpet,” he added.