Ijebu United Football Club on Thursday emerged winners of the Ado-Ekiti centre of the 2020/2021 Nationwide League One Division One Competition.

They beat Olisa United Football Club 3-1 after a penalty kick shootout in their zonal final match at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium in Ado-Ekiti.

Olisa United FC had emerged winners of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti centre, which was the Group B, while Ijebu United FC won Group A at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium centre.

The Ijebu United versus Olisa United game had ended 1-1 at full time, leaving the finals to be decided through penalty kick shootout.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jimoh Jamiu had scored for Olisa United in the 25th minute of the match, while Chuks Ogusa equalised in the 62nd minute for Ijebu United.

Matches in the zone had commenced on March 9, and Ijebu United have now emerged overall winners in the Ado-Ekiti zone to secure a place in the 2021/2022 Nationwide League One.