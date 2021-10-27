Ijebu East legislative council passes vote of confidence in council boss

At the plenary held on October 26, 2021, the 9th legislative council of Ijebu East local government passed a vote of confidence in the executive chairman of the local government, Hon. Wale Adedayo.

This was borne out of the steady, consistent and visible growth in both the infrastructural and revenue growth of the local government within the three months of his administration.

The leader of the legislative Council, Hon. Fasheyi Akindele, praised the commitments of the council boss and his team. He however, enjoined them to do more in order to “reposition our Sunshine local government as the flagship of local governments in Ogun State.”

Earlier on, the legislative council had an intense brainstorming session with the head of the Finance and supplies in the local government on possible ways of moving the local government forward by addressing issues that are inimical to the financial and capacity growth of the local government.

In the same vein, the head of the community and social development department of the local government, I.A. Quadri who was also invited to the legislative chamber, was charged to carry out her duties diligently in the various communities under her department’s watch.

Hon Faseyi further implored the department to work harmoniously with Baales and CDA chairmen so that the challenges such communities are facing can be identified and solved.

He charged the HOD of the department, to partner with youth organisations like the National Youth Council of Nigeria( NYCN) Ijebu East LG chapter to organize seminars and other youth programmes that can help in Human Capital Development.