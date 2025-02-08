Ijaw Youths Network celebrates philanthropist, Mathew Tonlagha on his birthday 

The Ijaw Youths Network has celebrated the Chairman of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, Mathew Tonlagha on his birthday.

The IYN described Tonlagha as an amazing personality with extraordinary exploits in ministering to the needs of his people.

The IYN in a statement on Saturday by its President and Secretary, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor, respectively, described the successful businessman and billionaire as a simple, humble and amazing progressive.

The IYN said that Tonlagha has brought succour to thousands of people across the Ijaw nation and beyond through individual efforts as a successful business.

The popular youth group noted that the Executive Director of Fenog Nigeria Limited has rendered life changing support in diverse ways to people in their moments of needs.

The IYN commended Tonlagha for strategic corporate assistance to Niger Deltans in need and for taking high profile hospital bills of the sick in the promotion of the common good.

The leadership of IYN noted that Tonlagha has a unique reputation for impact, compassion and generosity.

The IYN stated that the Ijaw Nation is proud of Tonlagha’s dedication to humanity and commitment to the development of the Niger Delta.

Also Read

The youth group prayed the Alnighty God to continue to sustain him in the service of God and humanity.

The statement reads in part, “The Ijaw Youth Network is happy to join all sons and daughters of the Ijaw nation and Niger Delta to celebrate a worthy son and a silent achiever, Engr Mathew Tonlagha.

“Engr Tonlagha’s passion for the ijaw nation and individuals in genuine need has no doubt endeared him to the hearts thousands of people within and outside the Niger Delta who are out to celebrate him on this unique day.

“As a body of youths across the Ijaw nation, we are proud to identify with this illustrious son of the land for his unwavering determination for the sustenance of peace, development and philanthropy in the region.

“We are very proud of him as a great and worthy son of the Ijaw nation, who believes in the peace and development of the Niger Delta.

“We wish him many more years of peace, protection and good health in the service of God and humanity.”

Post Views: 3