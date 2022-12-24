Ijaw Nation unveils Oborevwori as sole candidate

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, has promised to pay back the Ijaw nation with development if he gets their votes come 2023 election.

Oborevwori who made this known during his official unveiling ceremony by the Ijaw nation, held at Wellington Hotel, Effurun, Delta State, said he was humbled by his adoption by the Ijaw nation as their sole candidate for the 2023 election in Delta state.

He noted that Ijaw is a special ethnic nationality to reckon with in Delta state and the first to have adopted him as its sole candidate, adding that he will pay them back with development through his M.O.R.E agenda.

According to him, “My M.O.R.E agenda stands for Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security. I am a Pan Delta and unifier, positioned to do more for Deltans if elected governor. I promise to give Warri a new face because Warri is a city that played host to the Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris and some other tribes”.

He commended the 12 traditional rulers of Delta Ijaw extraction for their support and prayers. He also commended elders and political leaders of Ijaw nation for the fantastic organization of the programme which he said witnessed who-is-who in Ijaw politics.

Earlier, Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Peter Yerindideke Biakpara and Hon. Dagidi Andaye who spoke in the same vein, explained how the elders and political leaders of Ijaw nation recently met at Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, former Minister of Police Affairs’ residence in Effurun and unanimously decided to endorse Sheriff Oborevwori as the sole candidate of the Ijaw nation for the governorship election in Delta state.

According to them, “We took the decision because we know that the Ijaw agenda which some of us agitated for through some Ijaw aspirants would be achieved through supporting Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as our sole candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“After the meeting, committees were set up to reconcile some aggrieved persons and to also unveil Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as the sole candidate of Ijaw nation.

“Thereafter the unveiling committee, elders and political leaders of the Ijaw Nation in Delta State, on Thursday 22 December, 2022 paid a consultation visit to all the traditional rulers of Ijaw extraction in the state to inform and appeal to them for blessings to vote for all PDP candidates.

“The candidates included Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Hon. Michael Diden for Senate, Delta South District; Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu for House of Representatives, Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency; Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi for House of Representatives, Burutu Federal Constituency and the five PDP House of Assembly candidates of Ijaw extraction.

“In response, HRM Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan, Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chairman, Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for the elders and political leaders of the Ijaw nation to succeed in all their endeavors”.

Also, representatives of the Ijaw nation in Delta state who spoke during the ceremony included Chief Frank Omare, Warri South West, Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Patani, David Ekereokosu Esq., Bomadi, Benedict Dede Ekpese Esq., Burutu, Hon. Dio Tanga, Warri North and they all promised on behalf of the Ijaw nation in Delta state to work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the state.

The ceremony was attended by Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi, PDP House of Representives Candidate, Burutu Federal Constituency; Chief Julius Takeme, PDP Chairman, Delta South District; Chief Bare Etolor, Chairman, Delta Izon Okosu-Otu, Hon. Asupa Forteta, PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Burutu Constituency I; Engr. Emmanuel Sinebe, PDP House Assembly Candidate, Patani Constituency; Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Warri South West Constituency; Hon. Pullah Ekpotuayerin, Member, Delta State House of Assembly, Burutu II Constituency; Chief Daniel Yingi, Special Adviser to the Governor; Chief Vero Tangbowei, Chief Boro Opudu, Paul Bebenimibo, Commissioner, DESOPADEC; Chief M. Tiemo, Chief Isa Clark, SSA to the Governor and others

On the entourage of Sheriff Oborevwori included Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Deputy Chief Whip, Delta State House of Assembly, AVM Frank Ajobena, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru.





