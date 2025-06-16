Ijaw group expresses concern over alleged increasing human rights abuses by pipeline surveillance contractors

The Southern Ijaw Unity Forum has expressed worry over allegations of high level of human rights abuses perpetrated against innocent citizens by some pipeline surveillance contractors in the area; calling on the Bayelsa State Government to intervene before more lives are endangered.

The group, in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Comrade Timothy Amadiowei, warned that the situation is getting to a point where anybody can be injured or killed over mere suspicious or allegation of illegal bunkering without right to fair hearing.

It said it was disheartening that nothing is being done to address the problem

The group said in the past one year, there has been so much proliferation of arms; bringing about a situation where highly sophisticated weapons are in the possession of criminal elements and mentally unfit individuals who are working as pipeline security.

The group also said “in the past six months, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area has recorded so much increase in violent attacks against communities and individuals with a lot of casualties – just like the recent one which occurred on Friday, June 13, 2024 which has left a minor hospitalised with gunshot injuries.”

According to the forum, the victim, a small boy named Goddey Jonah who hails from Korokorosei in Olodiama clan, SILGA, sustained gunshot injuries when operatives of one of the surveillance security companies opened fire on some unarmed and defenceless persons at a fishing settlement in Iprutubu-Gbene, a satellite community of Igbomotoru, on the 13th of June, 2024.

It alleged that the boy, also a resident of the fishing camp, “was shot on the stomach, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa where he is currently in pains receiving treatment.”

According to the group, the excuse the perpetrators of the dastardly act gave for the senseless shooting of an innocent small boy was that they suspected them to be oil thieves, even though there was no incident of pipeline vandalism or crude oil theft.

It said the latest incident is one of many such reckless attacks on fishing settlements by pipeline security so that they can militarise Bomo Clan in Southern Ijaw.

It therefore urged the Federal Government to do something about the situation so that citizens can go about their normal businesses without any fear of harassment or intimidation.

