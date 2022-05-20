IIRO disburses N131m to orphans in Kebbi

The International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has disbursed N131 million allowances to 1,960 orphans in Kebbi State.

Flagging off the exercise at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, Gov. Atiku Bagudu expressed gratitude to IIRO for the gesture and appealed for sustenance of the programme.

The disbursement was done through Islamic League, Kaduna Office.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, assured that the present administration in the state placed premium on anything that involved orphans.

While observing that the organization was playing a critical role in assisting and educating orphans across the globe, Bagudu also described the effort as a complementary role of government.

“We will do everything possible to support IIRO to achieve its set goals and objectives and at the same time, we will assist in fishing out orphans who are yet to be captured.

“I want to use this medium to also appeal to wealthy individuals in our society to come to the aid of orphans, so as to give them a sense of longing,” he advised.

He, however, lauded the Emirs of; Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar, Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Sama’ila-Mera and Zuru, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Sami for their efforts in catering for the orphans.

In his speech, the Education Programme Coordinator, Muslim League, IIRO, Kaduna Office, Dr Tahir Baba-Ibrahim said the gesture was not restricted to Muslim orphans alone but it covered orphans in all religions across the globe.

He urged the benefiting orphans to be patient as a new policy was being introduced where they would be paid four installments annually as a pilot scheme introduced by the management of the organization.

Baba-Ibrahim appreciated the Kebbi government for its hospitality and assistance toward the success of the programme.

Earlier, IIRO Coordinator in Kebbi, Sheik Imam Adam Abdallah-Danko canvased for support and cooperation from all, assuring that he was selected to lead the state office not because he was better than anybody.

He advised the beneficiaries to put the gesture into good use toward a brighter future.

The organization also presented a copy of the translated Tafsir of the Holy Qur’an as a gift to Bagudu .