IIF Annual Awards to celebrate social impact heroes

The Impact Investors Foundation, Nigeria’s leading platform for unlocking impact capital, is calling on nominations of social enterprises and impact investors in Nigeria and non-profit organisations in West Africa for its annual awards, which will close in the next three weeks.



This year, the award recipients would be celebrated at the 5th edition of the prestigious IIF Annual Dinner and Awards, which is part of the 2023 Annual Convening on Impact Investing, in Lagos at the Oriental Hotel on the 31st October and 1st of November 2023.



The IIF Award for Impact Investing is a platform that recognises a leading institution and/or an individual who has made significant environmental and social contributions through their investments, products, services, or innovations. Impact in this context is measurable by contributions that are making the lives of many Nigerians better and improving the environment.

The award is intended to inspire others to deliberately build impact into their business and investment strategies and measure their contributions, thereby, growing and strengthening the impact investing ecosystem in Nigeria.

Eligible individuals or organizations are advised to visit the IIF award website to read more about the selection criteria and submit nominations before July 7, 2023.



In 2022, Acumen, a philanthropic investor that focuses on early stage companies, won the Impact Investor of the Year award; Healthtracka, a digital health platform that provides home lab testing available, won the Social Enterprise of the Year award while Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation, a non-profit that supports, equips and mobilises local African women, clinched the Innocent C. Chukwuma Award for Social Impact.

The IIF Annual Award for Impact Investing is in three categories. They are:

· Impact Investor of The Year

· Social Enterprise of The Year

· Innocent C. Chukwuma Award for Social Impact



The Chief Executive Officer, IIF, Ms Etemore Glover, said, “We are excited to be bringing back the 5th edition of our annual dinner and awards, one of the most exciting sessions of the 2023 IIF Annual Convening on Impact Investing that celebrates impact heroes in Nigeria and West Africa.

“We look forward to honouring investors who are advancing our efforts in the ecosystem by creating equitable access to impact funds; innovators who are significantly influencing social and environmental issues and non-profits that are delivering measurable impact in the areas of social justice, community organizing and sustainable development.”

The IIF is committed to eliminating the barriers to impact investing by building an effective ecosystem that supports the growth of investment pipelines and sustainable impact.



For sponsorship and exhibition at the 2023 Annual Convening on Impact Investing, please email: jubek@impactinvestorsfoundation.org.