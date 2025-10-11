IHSOSA Class of 1985 celebrates 40th anniversary

The Ikeja High School Old Students’ Association (IHSOSA) Class of 1985 has commenced activities marking its 40th anniversary with a three-day celebration that began with the commissioning of a vocational training centre donated to the school.

The facility, located within the school premises, was commissioned by the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary of Education District VI: Ikeja, Oshodi-Isolo/Mushin, Mojisola Christiana Yusuf, on Friday.

The development was revealed ib a statement signed by the Secretary of the Anniversary Committee, L. Ibironke Adediran, on Friday.

Adediran said the celebration continues on Saturday (today) with a gala night at Resort Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, while it will be rounded off on Sunday with a boat cruise at Ibeshi Resort.

She disclosed that Obafemi Ladipo serves as Chairman of the set, while Yinka Adams is the Anniversary Committee Chairperson.

She expressed the appreciation of the Class of ’85 to their alma mater for laying a solid foundation for their individual successes, promising that the set would continue to contribute to the development of the school.

Ladipo said: “We will continue to give back to the institution that provided us the background that remains relevant to our lives till today

“Ikeja High School is an institution with immense potential, and we are determined to keep supporting it to sustain the dreams of its founding fathers.”

Alhaja Adediran added that the 40th anniversary celebrations offered members of the set a special opportunity to give back to their alma mater.

“We have been doing our little part over the years, and we will continue to support the school in every possible way,” she said.