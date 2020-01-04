Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State on Friday inaugurated nine new judges in the state with the resolve of his administration to uphold independence of the judiciary and Rule of Law.

According to a press release by Ihedioha’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, seven of the judges sworn in will be assigned to the State High Court, while two will be assigned to the Customary Court of Appeal.

Ihedioha, while speaking at the ceremony, identified an independent judiciary and adherence to the rule of law as the only means to good governance.

He further noted that the three arms of government must collaborate for good governance to thrive in the state.

“To ensure good governance, the three arms of government must coexist as separate organs of government independently, but collaboratively,” he stated.

The governor also said his administration had maintained a symbiotic relationship with other arms and tiers of government, adding that plans were in top gear to enhance the status of the judicial system in the state after several years of neglect.

He said: “We have reconstituted the Judicial Service Commission and renovation of judges quarters has begun; we have also ensured payment of salaries of judges as and when due and provided official guards for them.”

The governor also disclosed that of the 33 Judges recommended for appointment across the federation by the National Judicial Council, nine judges, were approved for Imo.

Ihedioha said: “The NJC approved nine Judges for Imo State, which is the highest, trailed by Rivers State, which got approval for four Judges.

“This is a testimony of our unwavering resolve to entrenching the tenets of rule of law in our state, which can be achieved with an efficient and formidable judiciary.

The governor also stated that the appointment of Magistrates, Inspectors of Court, Bailiffs and other judicial staff upon his assumption of office was done to ensure an effective justice delivery system in the state.

He advised the new judges to discharge their duties fairly and ensured they did justice to all manner of people without fear or favour.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Judge of Imo State, Justice Paschal Nnadi, said the governor had revitalised the judiciary in the state, which had translated to numerous gains to the judicial system, including expedition of cases.

Nnadi expressed gratitude to Ihedioha for rejuvenating the judiciary and pledged that the judiciary in the state would continue to serve justice to all.

Justice Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere, who spoke on behalf of the newly inaugurated judges, promised that they would uphold the law at all times.