The Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, says his cabinet will continue to be dominated by professionals from different fields, even as he pledged his readiness to partner professional bodies and members of the organized private sector in ensuring genuine development in the State.

Governor Ihedioha made the pledge while speaking during the inauguration of Heartland Professionals Network, held at Mega Event Plaza, Owerri on Thursday.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Gerald Irona, he reiterated the determination of his administration to entrench transparency and accountability in governance, promising not to fail people of the state.

He lamented the level of decay in the state, promising to put things right.

He said: “A significant percentage of Governor Ihedioha’s cabinet is made up of professionals. The Imo we inherited is full of decayed infrastructure. We shall have a secured Imo and provide a platform where Imo sons and daughters will participate actively in governance.

“To show our commitment to ease of doing business in Imo, a desk has been created for same, manned by an aide to the Governor.

“Four Technical colleges are being renovated and rehabilitated in Imo, to enhance technical education. In the area of Agriculture, we have commenced the process of revamping Adapalm Nigeria Limited and Avutu Poultry. The Government of Chief Emeka Ihedioha is determined to rebuild Imo State and I am sure that at the end of his administration, Imo people will be proud of him.”

Earlier, Keynote Speaker at the event, Engr. Charles Ugwu, urged the government to take steps towards ensuring that professionals are given their pride of place in the state.

Adding his voice, Chairman, Heartland Professionals Network, Engr. Chima Ibeneche, commended Ihedioha for his efforts in rediscovering Imo State, urging him to strengthen the institutions in the state for improved service delivery.

Ibeneche made a strong case for vocational and technical education in the state, pledging the support of the group to his administration’s success.