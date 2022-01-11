Iheanacho wins Man of the Match award

Nigeria hero, Kelechi Iheanacho was adjudged the Man of the Match as three-time African Champions, the Super Eagles coast past Egypt in Group D opener at the ongoing AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Iheanacho, who scored the lone goal of the encounter, was favoured ahead the Egyptians tormentor in chief, Moses Simon.

He started the game in the striking position alongside Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi.

The striker will be aiming to increase his tally in the competition when the Nigerian side file out against Sudan on Saturday.

Iheanacho helped Leicester City to win the FA Cup last season.