Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Championship side Brentford in the FA Cup has been nominated for Leicester City Goal of the Season.

Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game after just four minutes when he tapped in to send the Foxes into the FA Cup fourth round.

The Nigerian will slug it out with Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ayose Perez, Hamza Choudhury and Ben Chilwell for the award.

Last season’s ceremony at King Power Stadium saw Ricardo Pereira scoop the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season awards on a memorable evening, and after another fantastic season for the team, there’s plenty of competition for this year’s honours.

Other categories to jostle for is the Supporters’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

Alongside these three categories, awards will also be handed out for the Players’ Player of the Season, Development Squad Player of the Season and Academy Player of the Season.

Voting for various categories of the awards opened on Wednesday and is billed to come to and end by 12pm on Friday.