Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been shortlisted for April’s English Premier League Player of the Month award.

Iheanacho, who is the current holder of the award after he won it in March, continued his imperious form for Leicester City this season as he bagged four goals and provided two assists in April as the Foxes maintain its spot in the top 4.

The shortlisted players include Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) and Chris Wood (Burnley).

The Nigerian international has scored 10 league goals for Leicester City this season.

Iheanacho also scored the goal that sent Leicester to its first FA Cup final since 1969.

Should Iheanacho wins the award, he would become the second Nigerian to win it on two occasions after Peter Odemwingie won it with West Brom.