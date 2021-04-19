Semi-final hero Kelechi Iheanacho is determined to help Leicester to their first ever FA Cup triumph.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will face Chelsea on May 15 at Wembley after deservedly beating below-par Southampton in Sunday’s semi-final.

Iheanacho scored early in the second half to secure a 1-0 win under the arch, with the Foxes now dreaming of a first FA Cup victory, having reached the final for the first time since 1969.

“It’s really amazing, it’s a dream come true,” Leicester’s matchwinner told LCFC TV. “I didn’t know it’s going to come like this, but we are in the final now, so we are really happy.

“We need to get back and work hard and focus on our next game. Hopefully, the final, we’ll really work hard to make sure we win.

“It’s a beautiful goal. As I said before, the partnership between me and Vards (Jamie Vardy), it’s outstanding. His running off the ball, it’s really good.

“He took the defenders on and he cut it back. I was unlucky with the first shot. It bounced off the defender and came back to me, and I picked the corner.

“I’m really happy we did it together as a team.”

The beauty of Iheanacho’s goal is debatable but the importance of it certainly is not, with a few Leicester fans fortunate enough to be at Wembley to witness it.

There was a 4,000-strong crowd at Sunday’s semi-final, doubled up as one of the government’s pilot events, with 21,000 expected for the May finale.

“It’s really amazing,” Iheanacho added. “Hearing the supporters when I came out for the warm-up, the supporters shouted, and it was really good.

“It was a good feeling to see them back in the stadium again. When we are playing, you can hear them screaming and shouting.”

While Leicester can look forward to a potentially historic end to the season, Saints are reflecting on a meek semi-final exit.